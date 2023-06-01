iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.58

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 573603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.