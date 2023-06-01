iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBTM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,044. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

