iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IBTK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBTK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

