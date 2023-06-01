iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Plans Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 24,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,301. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

