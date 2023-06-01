iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

