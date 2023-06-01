iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 116,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,255.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.