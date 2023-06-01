iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,987. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

