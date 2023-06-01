iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ISTB)

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1123 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 476,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

