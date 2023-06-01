iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.44

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 184031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 747,768 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

