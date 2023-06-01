iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.81

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.81 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 112229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,762,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after purchasing an additional 319,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,858 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.