iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2316 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. 18,161,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,984,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

