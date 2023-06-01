iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Declares Dividend of $0.16

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 1,838,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,234. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

