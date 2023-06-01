iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.99. 1,034,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.