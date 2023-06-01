iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,399,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,143,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 110,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

