iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

