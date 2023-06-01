IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,825 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $269,522.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,613,873.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IRadimed stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 8,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,799. The firm has a market cap of $599.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRMD. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

