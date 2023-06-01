iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Shares Down 2.3%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.59. 19,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 26,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
iPower Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.