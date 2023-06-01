iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Shares Down 2.3%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.59. 19,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 26,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.