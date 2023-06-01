iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.28 and last traded at $71.72. 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.84% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

