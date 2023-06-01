iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Shares Up 0.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $66.28. 75 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 1.61% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

