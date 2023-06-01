iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Trading 0.7% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $60.59. Approximately 2,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.98% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

