Investors Buy Large Volume of VanEck Gold Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 165,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 124,080 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,233,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,357. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

