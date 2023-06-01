Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 1st (ABR, ACNT, ACRV, ADXS, AMAM, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AWH, AWX)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 1st:

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

