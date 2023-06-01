Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 1st (ABR, ACNT, ACRV, ADXS, AMAM, AMS, ARGO, AUMN, AWH, AWX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 1st:

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

