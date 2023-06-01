Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.25

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.25 and last traded at $149.25, with a volume of 7904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.14.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $563.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

