Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,391,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.