Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.76. 386,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 380,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

