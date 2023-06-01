Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 734,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Inuvo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 1,165,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

