inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 329,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 333,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $229.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.95.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

