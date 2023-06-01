InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate III Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 250.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 570,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 165,081 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

