International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.99

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.99 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 158.25 ($1.96). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.94), with a volume of 12,679,804 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.97) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.08) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.30 ($2.20).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,088.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.04.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

