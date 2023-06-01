International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,571,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 186,971 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,378,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,149 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $129.43. 1,722,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

