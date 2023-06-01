Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
ISIG opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.82.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
See Also
