Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,827 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $15,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,251 shares in the company, valued at $274,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,232,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $21.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.