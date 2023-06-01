Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,827 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $15,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,251 shares in the company, valued at $274,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,232,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $21.52.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.