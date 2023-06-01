Insider Selling: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blayne Rhynsburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,635. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

