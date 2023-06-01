Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Purchases 27,315 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after purchasing an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

