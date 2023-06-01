InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,369,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,369,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,134 shares of company stock worth $9,277,445. Corporate insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.