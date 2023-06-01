InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

IHT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,369,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,134 shares of company stock worth $9,277,445. Corporate insiders own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

