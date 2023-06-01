Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the period.

Shares of PFEB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 12,031 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

