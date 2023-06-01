Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $662.98

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 662.98 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 710.80 ($8.78). Informa shares last traded at GBX 703.80 ($8.70), with a volume of 1,206,343 shares traded.

INF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 690 ($8.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 805 ($9.95) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 724.29 ($8.95).

The company has a market cap of £9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,904.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 696.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 663.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

