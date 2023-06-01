IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Holdings Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

