Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.52

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 2119778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.
Huntsman Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
