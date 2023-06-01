HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

PPG stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 743,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

