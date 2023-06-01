HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,806 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,696,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,045 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 296,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,271. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

