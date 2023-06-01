HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,036. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.