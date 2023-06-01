HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,423,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 563,379 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.