HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 573,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,777. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

