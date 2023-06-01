Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

