Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.
Hormel Foods Price Performance
Shares of HRL stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69.
Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after purchasing an additional 685,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
