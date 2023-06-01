Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after purchasing an additional 685,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

