Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.76

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.76 and traded as high as C$43.52. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 45,731 shares changing hands.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.78.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.