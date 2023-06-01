Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 22,510,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 3,288,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,285 shares of company stock worth $2,258,062 over the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

