Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($60,879.57). In other Hill & Smith news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,700.69). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($60,879.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,456 shares of company stock worth $44,772,915. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HILS shares. Numis Securities upped their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,490 ($18.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,206.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,366.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,294.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,303.03%.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

