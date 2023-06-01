HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.88 ($23.53) and last traded at €21.88 ($23.53). Approximately 418,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.14 ($23.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.